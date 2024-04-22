New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Monday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments about the Congress' statement about a specific community's claim over the nation's resources.

During this demonstration, the Youth Congress posted copies of Constitution and the Congress manifesto to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Prime Minister, who is frustrated by the immense support that the Congress' revolutionary manifesto is receiving, is constantly spreading lies about the Congress manifesto in his rallies. In this sequence today the IYC President Srinivas BV sent copies of the Constitution of the country and the Congress Manifesto to the Prime Minister of the country for him to read. So that next time the Prime Minister of the country does not tarnish the dignity of the constitutional post by spreading lies," the Indian Youth Congress wrote in a post on X.

The Youth Congress leaders said that the BJP must stop adhering to 'divisive politics' in the country.

"We want to send the original manifesto of the Congress party to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because perhaps the copy that has reached to him has been sent by the BJP whatsapp media, which is made as per their convenience. He must stop dividing the country in the name of religion and caste. 1.4 crore Indians will tell him in these elections, if the BJP's manifesto is good, or the Congress party's manifesto is better," said Delhi Youth Congress President Rannvijay Singh

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the BJP over their leaders calling Congress' manifesto having "imprints of Muslim League".

He said that the Congress party in its manifesto has given 25 guarantees to everyone including women, youth, Dalits and poor.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Is giving Rs 1 lakh annually to every woman a program of Muslim League? Giving jobs to the youth, giving them training and giving them Rs 1 lakh for training, is it a program of the Muslim League? We have promised MSP for farmers. Is it for Muslim League? We have promised to fill the backlog and vacancies. Is it for Muslim League?"

"We have given 25 guarantees for everyone. For the poor, for women, for the youth, it is for the Dalits, we have given it for everyone," he added. (ANI)

