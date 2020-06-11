Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Saqib Yousuf, an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer hailing from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, has become the first local to assume charge as chief area manager, Srinagar.

After completing primary schooling in his native village of Nagam in Chadoora area, Yousuf did his senior secondary from Nowgam. He secured admission in National Institute of Technology, Srinagar in electronics and communication stream after qualifying the AIEEE exam in 2010.

After completing his engineering degree, Yousuf chose to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exam despite having secured campus placement. He cleared the exam in his second attempt and was allotted IRTS.

Yousuf then joined the Indian Railways Institute of Transportation Management, Lucknow for an 18-month training.

The training also included various related modules or courses at other related institutions such as National Academy of Indian Railways, Baroda, National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla, Zonal Railway Training Institute, Udaipur and Centre for Railway Information Systems, New Delhi, among others.

An official statement on Thursday said Yousuf has assumed charge as the chief area manager, Srinagar Railways.

Yousuf believes that the railways has a role to play in not only driving the economy but also cutting across social and linguistic barriers to unify the nation.

