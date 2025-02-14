Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Feb 14 (PTI) Wondering if there was a genuine reason to provide 'Y' scale security cover to actor-politician Vijay, AIADMK senior leader K P Munusamy on Friday sought to know if the move was a political manoeuvre by the BJP to woo the actor to its side ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

He said it was not known on what basis the Central government had provided the 'Y' scale security to Vijay, who launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, last year.

"The actor has emerged as the leader of a party attracting crowds wherever he goes. I would be happy if the Centre had been generous in providing him with security. If not, has he been given this security to win him over to the BJP side," Munusamy asked during his interaction with reporters here.

On former Chief Minister O Pannneerselvam's offer to reunite with the AIADMK without any conditions, Munusamy, who is AIADMK deputy general secretary, shot back, "why did he then file a caveat before the Supreme Court? Why go against the party's interest."

He dismissed Panneerselvam's offer as 'double talk' and said the expelled leader spoke about the AIADMK while all along indulging in activities that affected the party.

To a question on AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran appealing for unity among the AIADMK factions, Munusamy replied, "he has no moral right to talk about unity."

