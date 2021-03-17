Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): To counter the Election Commission's reservation against the 'free ration at doorstep' scheme of the West Bengal Government ahead of assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' program was not a violation of Model Code of Conduct in place.

"Why do not they (EC) ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to go for publicity regarding the vaccine? While through 'Mann ki Baat' everything is going on. Why is not the EC taking action against them? The 'Duare Sarkar' is an ongoing welfare program. We are running the program for the last three months. If we are expanding this, what is the harm?" said the chief minister while replying to ANI during a press conference.

Mamata's remark comes against the backdrop of the Election Commission seeking a report from the Purulia District Magistrate over the announcement of providing ration at the doorstep.

"The Election Commission is being guided by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They are misusing the powers of the EC," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo released the poll manifesto of her party. The release date of TMC's poll manifesto was cancelled twice after the chief minister sustained injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

"We were supposed to release our manifesto earlier but due to my health condition, it took time. We are releasing our manifesto today by thanking Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, soil and people). This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto," said the chief minister.

TMC's poll manifesto promises monthly ration to 1.5 crore families at their doorstep under the Khadya Sathi scheme. It further promises five lakh new jobs annually. Under the 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, the TMC government promises Rs 10,000 per acre per annum to all small and marginal farmers in the state.

"I promise that in the next five years, we will become the fifth-largest economy in the country with a GDP size of Rs 12.5 lakh crore and annual per capita income of more than Rs 2.5 lakh," the chief minister said.

"I shall appoint a Special Task Force to examine and propose OBC status to all the communities who are not currently recognised as OBCs like Mahisyas, Tili, Tamul, Sahas, but were part of the recommended list of OBC communities in Mandal Commission," stated Mamata.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

