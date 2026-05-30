India News | ISI Terror Plot Foiled: Coordinated Strikes on Delhi's Lodhi Road Government Buildings Averted

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The alleged ISI-underworld terror module busted by Delhi Police's Special Cell was planning to carry out coordinated attacks in Delhi on the intervening night of May 29-30, sources said

According to sources, the accused were in the final stages of executing the conspiracy and were allegedly attempting to procure narcotic substances before launching the planned attacks.

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The Special Cell's investigation suggests that the operatives intended to consume drugs before carrying out the strikes aimed at creating panic in the national capital.

Sources further revealed that the accused had been instructed to stay in the Chhatarpur area before the planned operation, as they expected easy access to narcotic substances there. However, the drugs could not be procured as planned, leading to a delay in their movement and execution timeline, investigators suspect.

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The sources said government establishments and security-related offices in the Lodhi Road area were among the locations allegedly identified by the module. Investigators believe the planned attacks could have caused significant damage and posed a major security challenge.

The probe has revealed alleged links between Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Mumbai underworld operatives and local recruits. Sources said the network had been developed over a prolonged period and was allegedly being guided by Pakistan-based handlers with support from underworld-linked operatives.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case. Arms, explosives, hand grenades, a pistol and live cartridges have been recovered during the operation, sources said.

Investigators are also probing the role of Nepal-origin operatives and the alleged involvement of underworld-linked facilitators in providing logistics, shelter and coordination for the module.

Further investigation is underway to identify more operatives, funding channels linked with the alleged conspiracy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)