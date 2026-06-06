India News | ISI Underworld Network Module Case: Delhi Court Extends Police Custody of 4 Accused for Further 4 Days

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Patiala House Court extended the police custody of Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, and Manjeet Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab. Ang Kami Lama of Kathmandu, Nepal, for 4 days. They were produced after 7 days of police custody.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta extended the police custody of all accused persons for a further 4 days.

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The investigation officer filed an application and submitted that further custody of the accused persons was required for investigation and confrontation with another accused, Huzaifa Ahmed Hashmi.

After considering the application, the court extended the police custody of Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh and Ang Kami Lama after considering the application moved by the Delhi police.

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On May 30, the Patiala House Court granted 7 days' custody of all 4 accused.

Delhi Police earlier had sought their custody to unearth the larger Conspiracy involved in this case and to arrest other accused persons involved in this case.

While granting the custodial remand, the court had said that the record reveals that the investigation is at a nascent stage. Serious allegations involving offences affecting national security have been levelled against the accused persons.

Delhi Police had submitted that they had been arrested for Conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Delhi and other major cities. It was also submitted that live grenades, pistols, ammunition, and a stolen car have been recovered from their possession.

It was submitted that their custody is required to unearth the larger conspiracy; to identify the financer, facilitator and other accused persons involved; to recover explosives; to recover further incriminating articles; to analyse digital evidence, including mobile phones, social media accounts and electronic communications; to verify financial transactions and money trails; and to ascertain the interstate and international ramifications of the consequences.

The court had noted that the material placed on record prima facie indicates recovery of arms, ammunition and explosive substances and also suggests the possibility of involvement of other persons whose identities and roles are yet to be ascertained. The investigation appears to be wide-ranging and involves examination of digital, electronic and financial evidence.

The court had said, "Having regard to the nature and gravity of allegations, the recoveries effected, the requirement of tracing the source of weapons and explosives, identifying other members of the alleged module and conducting further recoveries and verification pursuant to disclosures made by the accused persons, this Court is satisfied that custodial interrogation of the accused persons is necessary for a fair, effective and meaningful investigation."

"Accordingly, the application is allowed. Accused Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama are remanded to Police Custody for a period of seven days till 06.06.2026," JMFC Vanshika Mehta ordered on May 30.

It is alleged that these accused are connected with the network of Dawood Ibrahim. It is alleged that they were planning to carry out terror activities in major cities, along with Delhi. Delhi police have arrested 9 accused persons. Five accused are already in police custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)