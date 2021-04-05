Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): One Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) terrorist was arrested from Kotli Jhajjar area in a joint operation by Special Operations Group (SOG) and Jammu Police on Sunday.

The police recovered one pistol, eight rounds and cash worth Rs 1.13 lakh from the terrorist.

The operation was conducted around 7 pm on Sunday. A case has been registered against the arrested person.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

