Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Isolated to scattered to light-moderate rains are likely over Karnataka on Sunday, informed the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The KSNDMC also said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) is likely to witness isolated light to moderate rains with generally cloudy skies.

The state also witnessed widespread rain on Saturday, with the highest rainfall recorded in Ballari district's Gudikote district at 178 millimetres. (ANI)

