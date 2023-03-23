New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Israel on Thursday donated an Israeli-invented technology and a Made-in-India drip irrigation system to the Children's Park in New Delhi.

The initiative was organised on World Water Day to encourage water efficiency and teach children about water conservation, the Israeli Embassy said in a statement.

Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India said, "We are happy to share the drip irrigation system with the Children's Park near India Gate to assist them in their water conservation efforts."

"This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India in the field of water. We are looking forward to collaborating with NDMC to transform this park into a water-efficient park," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)