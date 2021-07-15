New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to four persons, arrested from Kargil, Ladakh for their alleged involvement in the low-intensity IED blast that took place near the Israel Embassy on January 29, court sources said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma granted relief to Nazir Hussain (25), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25).

According to the sources, the accused had sought bail, claiming that they were not required for further investigation and no purpose will be served by keeping them in further custody.

The special cell of Delhi Police opposed the application saying that the probe was at a crucial stage and releasing the accused might hamper the ongoing investigation.

The agency told the court that the evidence was voluminous and it required time to complete the probe.

The Special Cell had acted in a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police while arresting the accused persons.

The police had accused the four of conspiring to plan and execute terror activities in Delhi.

All the accused were the residents of village Thang, district Kargil, Ladakh.

A low-intensity IED blast had taken place near the embassy located at APJ Abdul Kalam Road on January 29 at around 5 pm. A few cars parked outside the embassy were slightly damaged. The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency on February 2.

