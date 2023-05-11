Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): In a breakthrough in developing 2000kN semi-cryogenic thrust engine for heavier satellites of the GSAT series, Indian Space Research Organisation carried out its first integrated testing at the newly commissioned semi-cryogenic facility of ISRO's Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Tamil Nadu's Mahendragiri.

The very first test was conducted on Wednesday on an intermediate configuration of the 2000kN Semicryogenic Engine. The intermediate configuration, designated as Power Head Test Article (PHTA), comprises all the engine systems except the thrust chamber. The test is the first of a series of tests planned to validate the design of the propellant feed system, including the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the gas generator, and control components, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Turkish National Held for Supplying Fake Injections to Cancer Patients.

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO has undertaken the design and development of a Semicryogenic engine with 2000 kN thrust with Indian industry participation, and will power the booster stages of future launch vehicles and works on Liquid Oxygen (LOX)-Kerosene propellant combination.

The test on Wednesday is a major milestone before integrating the complete engine and its qualification, said ISRO.

Also Read | TMKOC #MeToo Scandal: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Denies Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Sexual Harassment Allegations; Accuses Her of Improper Conduct.

"This test demonstrated the complex chill-down operations spanning about 15 hours duration that was conducted successfully, meeting all the required conditions for engine start," said India's national space agency.

"After the chill down of the LOX circuit, the feed circuit of kerosene was filled, and LOX was admitted into the gas generator by opening the injection valve. Successful performance of the test article helps derive the sequence of operations for further tests," ISRO added.

The newly established test facility at IPRC, Mahendragiri, with a state-of-art PLC-based control system and data acquisition system, is capable of testing semi-cryogenic engines up to 2600 kN thrust and will support the subsequent testing and qualification of the fully integrated Semicryogenic engine and stage. This test has demonstrated the successful performance of the test facility and power head test article in the first attempt itself, stated ISRO. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)