Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) While the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th year of Independence, the Indian Space Research Organisation has come up with an innovative idea of showcasing digital content regarding various ISRO missions in an interactive manner.

The virtual space museum 'SPARK' was launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday for public use.

"The platform hosts several documents, images & videos related to ISRO launch vehicles, satellites and scientific missions," the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

Somanath, who is also Secretary in the Department of Space, and and Directors of various ISRO centres appreciated the initiative taken and suggested more "non-sensitive" digital content to be brought on this platform for use by different stakeholders, it said.

"The beta version of the application can be accessed through ISRO website or at https:pacepark.isro.gov.in," it was stated.

