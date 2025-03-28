New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation registered another milestone on Thursday after it raised its space mission capabilities to the next level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Thiruvanathapuram, completed the first major hot test of the Lox Kerosene 200 T thrust semi-cryogenic engine in the new facility dedicated to the nation.

Also Read | Delhi Hoardings Case: FIR Lodged Against AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'Misusing' Public Money, Court Told.

Taking to social media X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted about the milestone.

"ISRO registers another milestone in raising its space mission capabilities to the next level. The first major hot test of Lox Kerosene 200 T thrust semicryogenic engine has been completed in the new facility, which was dedicated to the nation by PM Sh @narendramodi during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram," the post read.

Also Read | Kerala: Firefighters Called to Hospital After Doctors Fail To Remove Metal Nut Stuck on Man's Private Parts in Kasaragod.

Earlier on March 19, Former ISRO Chief Dr G Madhavan said that the return of National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth after being stranded at the International Space Station for nine months is a "proud moment" for the space community.

"It is a proud moment for all of us in the space community. It is the successful completion of a rescue operation that lasted nearly nine months. The operation was planned in a very great manner, though it took time, and it was a very precise operation. I congratulate the entire NASA team and SpaceX for this great achievement. Sunita Williams has roots in India, she has successfully returned to India. And the last interview she has given from Spacecraft indicates how healthy and confident she is," Nair told ANI.

Regarding the health concerns, he said, "You know, there is no gravitational force. The entire blood circulation system and the way muscle operates are different. Also, the study indicates that the bone marrow, which is very important for the production of white cells, sometimes also deteriorates."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his pride and admiration for NASA's Space Crew-9 mission, celebrating the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew members.

Taking on social media platform X, Singh lauded the astronauts' resilience and hailed their achievement as a milestone in human space exploration.

"Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on Earth! The crew, comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts, have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space," Singh wrote on X.

The Defence Minister went on to praise Sunita Williams, calling her journey a testament to incredible strength and spirit.

"Sunita Williams's incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe," he added. Williams's return, Singh said, marked a moment of celebration not only for space enthusiasts but for the entire world.

The Crew-9 mission was the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft named Freedom, which previously supported NASA's SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3. The spacecraft will now undergo inspection and refurbishment at SpaceX's Cape Canaveral facility for future missions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)