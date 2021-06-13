By Ajit Jha

Lakshadweep [India], June 12 (ANI): All India Congress Committee general secretary Tariq Anwar on Saturday seconded filmmaker Aisha Sultana's remarks on Lakshadweep, stating that the Central government "cannot stand even a little criticism" and that administrator Praful Patel was "disturbing the atmosphere of the island."

"The Central government cannot stand even a little critism and administrator Praful Patel is disturbing the atmosphere of the island. There was no COVID-19 case before Patel came to Lakshadweep. After he arrived, the administration did not ensure proper adherence to COVID protocol, which caused the rise in number of cases of the infection," Anwar said.

The AICC general in-charge of Lakshadweep further asserted that issues raised by Sultana is legitimate as Patel's decisions have been disturbing the peace of Lakshadweep.

On June 10, Sultana was booked by the Lakshadweep Police on sedition charges based on a complaint filed by BJP's Lakshadweep unit president C Abdul Khader Haji. The complainant had in the statement claimed that Sultana spread false news about the spread of Covid-19 in the Union Territory during a debate on a Malayalam TV channel.

According to the police complaint filed by BJP's Lakshadweep unit president, Aisha Sultana during a news debate on a Malayalam channel alleged that the Centre had used COVID-19 as a "bio-weapon" against the people of Lakshadweep.

Over the last few days, there has been an uproar against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the new reforms introduced by him, which many allege are against the interest of the islanders.

People are protesting against the draft legislations like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others.

Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020, is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and the neighbouring state of Kerala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)