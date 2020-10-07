New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The issues related to farm bills and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on livelihood, economy and education are likely to dominate the discussions at the upcoming meetings of RSS' Karyakarni Mandal, its top policy making body, sources in the Sangh said on Wednesday.

This is for the first time that the meeting of Karyakarni Mandal (all-India executive council) will not be held at one location but at 11 different locations at different times starting from the last week of October till the first week of December, the sources said.

The meetings will be held in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Prayag, Patna, Guwahati, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Palakkad and Hyderabad.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Suresh Joshi will attend all the meetings with a number of other senior Sangh functionaries.

"All relevant issues facing our society at present such as COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on education and economy will come up for discussion at these meetings," a Sangh functionary said.

Another functionary said the the issues related to caste conflicts in some states may also come up for discussion as the Sangh has been carrying out 'Samajik Samarasta (social harmony)' campaigns to eradicate casteism.

