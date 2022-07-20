New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Investigation wing of the Delhi Income tax department conducted searches on a Ghee company based in Uttar Pradesh, said sources on Wednesday.

The searches were conducted at around 40 premises.

Premises of key promoters and officials of the company were also raided which started today early morning.

Further details are awaited.

In another case, the Income tax department conducted raids at Chirpal Group's premises, said sources on Wednesday.

The group is engaged in the business of textiles, education among others.

The raids were conducted at the head office on Bopal Road.

As per sources, Veda Prakash Chiripal, Brijmohan Chiripal, Jyoti Prakash Chiripal, Vishal Chiripal, Ronak Chiripal, and other partners were also raided.

Searches were conducted at a total of 35 to 40 places in Ahmedabad.

Nandan Denim and Vishal Denim which fall under the Chirpal label were also raided.

Around 150 officers joined the raid operation.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

