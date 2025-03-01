Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that his government is committed to the welfare, development, and good governance, and the 2025-26 state Budget serves as the foundation for the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshavulu introduced the 2025-26 budget for the state in the assembly on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh CM highlighted that despite financial challenges, his government has been working tirelessly to restore systems weakened by the previous administration's destructive policies.

"Within just eight months, welfare initiatives such as pension hikes, Anna Canteens, and Deepam schemes have been implemented. Additionally, 74 out of 93 centrally sponsored schemes that were halted by the previous government have been restarted," he said reacting to the Budget.

The Chief Minister asserted that the budget is not just about department-wise allocations but a comprehensive effort to drive holistic development.

"This progressive Budget is designed to change the course of the state and has allocated significant funds to key sectors and welfare programs. The proposed budget of Rs 3,22,359 crore will act as a bridge to achieve the ten guiding principles of the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision," he noted.

"As part of poverty eradication efforts, Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated under the Viability Gap Fund for major infrastructure projects. Public-private partnerships will also be encouraged for new developmental initiatives, he pointed out.

CM Naidu said that, in fulfilling electoral promises, the Budget has made rational allocations for the Super Six schemes. "Notably, Rs 6,300 crore has been earmarked for the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme and Rs 9,407 crore for the 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme," he said.

He said that his government has placed a strong emphasis on uplifting weaker sections of society.

"In line with this commitment, Rs 47,456 crore has been allocated for Backward Classes (BC) welfare in this budget. Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore has been assigned for the implementation of the Adarana-3 scheme, providing further support to BCs. A historic decision has been made to grant an additional Rs 50,000 for housing construction for BC families," the Andhra CM said.

He added that in keeping with electoral promises, Rs 20,000 per fisher folk will be provided as assistance during the fishing ban period, with Rs 230 crore allocated for their financial support.

Chandrababu Naidu said that recognising the crucial role of Andhra Pradesh in India's food security, the government has allocated Rs 48,341 crore to the agriculture sector.

"Additionally, Rs 18,019 crore has been set aside for the critical water resources sector. Key allocations include Rs 34,311 crore for education, Rs 20,218 crore for SC welfare, Rs 8,159 crore for ST welfare, and Rs 5,434 crore for minority welfare," CM Naidu said.

Stressing the need for rapid infra development, he said that development drives revenue, and revenue enables comprehensive welfare. "With this in mind, the government has ensured robust allocations for infrastructure and industries. Rs 8,785 crore has been allocated for road development, and Rs 3,156 crore for the industries sector. Adequate funds have also been assigned to key projects such as Polavaram, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Andhra," he noted. (ANI)

