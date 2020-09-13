Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old Italian national was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with 1.63 kg of charas on Sunday evening, police said.

Claudio Piccirilli was arrested by a team of the Bhuntar police after the recovery of the charas at the Bajaura check-post when he was going from Manali to Delhi in a bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Also Read | No NEET If Congress, Led by Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi, Comes to Power: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

He said Piccirilli had come to India before the national coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

The SP said he had hidden charas in his briefcase.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Poses as Officer of US Army’s Anti-Terrorist Department, Dupes Man of Over Rs 1.24 Crore.

He was going to Delhi after staying at a guest House in Manali, he said, adding that a case is being registered and further investigation is under way.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)