New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to place the files of new materials before it which were considered by the Search Cum Selection Committee of the apex court concerning the appointment of members of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, to place before it the materials which were considered by the Search Cum Selection Committee (SCSC) headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Venugopal said that following the last order of the top court, the SCSC had held the meetings on May 18 and June 8 and had recommended only six persons for the appointment and they were appointed.

He said that the reconstituted SCSC after deliberation took into account the new materials placed before it and had not recommended other names.

The bench said that the committee has also said that the earlier exercise of recommending the names could have been avoided if the new materials were placed together with the report of the Intelligence Bureau.

Venugopal said that at present there is no proposal pending before the SCSC as the previous recommendations were withdrawn after considering the new materials.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for an intervenor in the plea of the Madras Bar Association, said that there is a lack of clarity in the minutes of the meeting as it is not clear whether all the names were considered or just six names were considered.

He said that no conclusive remarks have been made on whether the earlier recommendations have been recalled or not.

Venugopal said that all the nineteen names in the main list were considered by the panel and were not recommended.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, who is an amicus in the matter, said that there is indeed a lack of clarity in the proceedings before the SCSC as there is no indication as to how the six persons from the wait list were considered and what happened to those names which are in the main list.

He said that it appears from the minutes of the meeting that the committee only discussed six names.

"We are playing with the careers of judicial officers, so there should not be any doubt. There is a lack of clarity and therefore please call for the materials which were placed before the committee", Datar said.

The bench agreed with the submissions of Datar and Basant that there appears to be a grey area from the language of the minutes of the meeting but said that since the committee has felt awkward recalling the names, it has specified it discreetly.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 26 and asked Venugopal to place on record the fresh materials which were placed before the SCSC.

The top court is dealing with proceedings relating to the appointments in ITAT.

On May 17, the top court had asked the Centre that the feedback which has been tabulated in the file note before the competent authority must be placed before the SCSC, so as to enable it to consider whether any modification in the terms of its recommendations is warranted.

It said, "If the feedback is based on any tangible underlying material, such material should be placed before the SCSC. The Union Government shall carry out this exercise and place all the relevant material before the SCSC within a period of one week from the date of this judgment".

It had said that the recommendations of the SCSC shall be processed by the Union Government and the court shall be apprised of the decision which has been taken.

The top court had also directed that as a general practice, all inputs bearing on the candidature of each prospective applicant under consideration, whether the inputs emanate from the IB or from any other source, ought to be placed by the Union Government on the record of the SCSC in advance before the recommendations are formulated.

"Having regard to these and other aspects, it would, in our view, be appropriate if such material which has come to the knowledge of the competent authority must be drawn to the attention of the SCSC which would then be in a position to determine as to whether any modification of its original recommendation is necessitated by such facts as have come on the record subsequent to its recommendations. This can happen only in exceptional situations. In the generality of cases, all material must be placed in advance before the SCSC", it had said.

On July 6, 2018, an advertisement was issued for 37 vacant posts in the ITAT. Of them, 21 were for Judicial Members and 16 for Accountant Members. The selection process was set in motion.

On September 21, 2019, the SCSC recommended the names of 41 persons for appointment as members of the ITAT which include 28 persons (16 as Judicial Members and 12 as Accountant Members) on the main list and an additional 13 persons on the waitlist.

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved 13 persons for appointment on September 11, 2021, and 9 persons on October 1, 2021. Thus, appointments of a total of 22 candidates were approved.

Out of 28 recommendations on the main list and 13 on the waitlist, the ACC selected 16 persons from the main list and 6 from the waitlist

Since the SCSC had recommended the names of 41 persons for appointment (28 on the main list and 13 on the wait list) and 22 persons have been selected, 19 persons remain to be appointed.

