New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) ITBP Director General S S Deswal has been given the additional charge of counter-terrorism force National Security Guard (NSG) as its incumbent chief A K Singh is going to retire on September 30, according to a government order on Monday.

Anup Kumar Singh, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed the NSG Director General in October last year.

The order by the Union Home Ministry said Deswal "would hold additional charge of the post of DG NSG till the joining of regular DG or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

This is the second time that Deswal, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer, has been directed to lead the NSG in an additional capacity.

He headed the National Security Guard in July last year when its then chief Sudeep Lakhtakia retired and Singh had not been appointed.

Deswal has also headed border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its DG while he has been the Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force chief in an additional capacity.

The NSG was raised as the federal contingency force in 1984 to undertake specific counter-terrorist operations and hijack-like incidents.

The 'black cat' commandos of the force are based in five hubs across the country, apart from their main garrison in Gurgaon's Manesar. They also render personal security to some high-risk VVIPs like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some chief ministers.

