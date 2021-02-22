New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): India-Tibet Border Police Director-General Surjeet Singh Deswal on Monday received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at ITBP headquarters in New Delhi.

Along with Deswal, around 250 jawans were vaccinated against COVID-19 in a special drive started for the force personnel.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director-General (Medical), who heads all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior doctors from CAPFs received their second jab of the vaccine at a private hospital in Chanakyapuri today.

According to an official figure, So far, out of 14,000 health care workers of the CAPFs, 11,000 have taken their second jab of the COVID vaccine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)