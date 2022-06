New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): For the first time, the Transport Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chandigarh created a marshy road driving track for its drivers to train them to negotiate slippery roads in difficult terrains in the high altitude mountain slopes.

ITBP trains its drivers and motor mechanics to deal with certain mountain driving and maintenance drills and procedures as it requires special care for vehicles to maintain them roadworthy at mountainous terrain and sub-zero temperatures around.

Also Read | Tesla Model Y Reportedly Spotted in Bengaluru.

ITBP faces landslide zones, kacha road en route to Border Out Posts (BOPs) where vehicles at times get stuck in such marshy track due to excessive rainfall.

"The ITBP will be expanding this training area with a multi-driving training track soon with Cross country, speed breakers, zig zag, steep slope gradient and ditch track. This will provide a real training environment to ITBP motor transport personnel," said the ITBP.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 1,477 Engineering Graduates Turn Cops.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962. At present, the ITBP primarily guards 3,488 km long India-China borders ranging from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, the force also has important roles in many internal security duties and operations against the Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Most of the ITBP's Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft where temperatures drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius in extreme winters.

ITBP is a specialized Armed Police Force of the Nation which trains its personnel in various disciplines including mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training, thereby creating a distinctive image of the Force.

ITBP also conducts relief and rescue operations as 'First Responders' for natural calamities in the Himalayan region.

The Force has a glorious history of the past six decades in which the jawans of the ITBP have made many sacrifices in the line of duty and in the service of the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)