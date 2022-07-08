Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) An ITBP officer on Friday shot himself dead with his service weapon on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Prem Chand, who was posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector of Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), shot himself at Mini-secretriat in Poonch Town, they said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Police has registered a case and started investigation, they said.

