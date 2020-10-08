New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Overcoming the limitation imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the mountaineers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully climbed the Gangotri II peak (21,615 Ft) in Uttarakhand on September 26, said the force on Thursday.

"A total of nine members of the ITBP team from Sector Headquarters ITBP Dehradun climbed the peak successfully at 8.20 am on September 26, 2020, after continuous eight hours climb on the day," said the ITBP said in a press release.

Deputy Commandant Dipender Singh Mann led the extremely challenging expedition, while Assistant Commandant Bheem Singh was the deputy leader of the team.

"Head Constable Rajesh Chandra Ramola, Constable Pradeep Panwar, Santender Kundi, Harender Singh, Ashok Singh Rana, Arun Prasad, and Goving Prasad also reached to the summit," the force said.

The 53-member mountaineering expedition was launched on September 9 from Uttarkashi.

"These team members took all training and did acclimatisation in spite of limitations of the corona crisis. Gangotri II peak is considered one of the technical peaks in India to climb. The team established five base camps in the mission. This snow-covered difficult peak is located in Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand," it added.

This was the second such ascent by ITBP troops during the COVID-19 pandemic. On August 31, the mountaineers of the Force successfully completed the summit to Mount Leo Pargil in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

