Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 27 (ANI): The 40th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unearthed an IED weighing 7 kg on an under-construction road link between Bega Salewara to Samudpani near Pandaripani Village in Bakarkatta, District Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Dog Malinois - Sophia also known as 'Shiksha' confirmed it as IED.

The IED was later destroyed by ITBP on the spot. (ANI)

