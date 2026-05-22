India News | ITBP's All-women Expedition Successfully Summits Mt Everest

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has completed its first-ever All-Women International Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Everest (8,848 m), marking a historic milestone in the Force's mountaineering legacy.

The 14-member team, comprising 11 women climbers and three technical and support members, successfully summited Mt. Everest on May 21 with the first summit at 12:52 am via the South Col route from the Nepal side, the ITBP said in a statement.

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In a post on X, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police hailed the successful Mount Everest summit, describing the achievement as a proud moment for India.

"History was made on Mount Everest. #ITBP's first-ever All-Women Expedition summited Mount Everest (8,848 m) via the South Col Route on 21 May 2026. With the first summit at 0652 hrs, all 11 women climbers reached the top. Proud moment for India," said ITBP.

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The expedition was flagged off from the ITBP headquarters on April 19.

As per the ITBP, the climbers displayed exceptional courage, endurance and teamwork while negotiating extreme weather conditions, low oxygen levels and difficult ice-wall sections in the "Death Zone" above 8,000 metres. "The expedition reflects ITBP's commitment towards women empowerment, adventure leadership and excellence in high-altitude operations."

As part of the Force's "Clean Himalaya - Save Glacier" campaign, the force said, the expedition team also carried out environmental awareness activities and collected non-biodegradable waste in the Everest region.

With this achievement, ITBP has now successfully conducted 232 mountaineering expeditions, including five successful Mt Everest summits. The Force has also scaled six of the world's fourteen 8,000-metre peaks -- Mt Everest, Mt Kanchenjunga, Mt Makalu, Mt Lhotse, Mt Dhaulagiri and Mt Manaslu.

Earlier, as part of the BSF's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the force's first-ever all-women mountaineering team successfully scaled Mount Everest, reaching the 8,848.86-metre peak at 8:00 AM (IST) on Thursday.

The expedition team included Constable Kouser Fatima (Ladakh), Constable Munmun Ghosh (West Bengal), Constable Rabeka Singh (Uttarakhand), and Constable Tsering Chorol (Kargil).

"Scaling the world's highest peak with unmatched courage and determination, BSF's first ever All Women Mt. Everest Expedition Team has scripted history under #MissionVandeMataram by successfully summiting Mt. Everest. The BSF's First all women mountaineering team comprising of Constable Kouser Fatima from Ladakh, Constable Munmun Ghosh from West Bengal, Constable Rabeka Singh from Uttarakhand and Constable Tsering Chorol from Kargil, successfully summited the Mt Everest (8848.86 M) at 8 AM (IST) today," said BSF.

According to the BSF, the expedition team marked the historic moment by singing 'Vande Mataram' at the summit.

"Celebrating the BSF Diamond Jubilee Year, the Mahila Seema Praharis carried the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' to the top of the world. At an altitude where most people require oxygen support and even standing upright is a challenge, they sang Vande Mataram in one unwavering voice - creating a historic milestone that reflects the strength, resilience and indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti. This extraordinary achievement stands as a proud symbol of women empowerment, national pride and the BSF's steadfast commitment to excellence," added BSF. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)