Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 13 (PTI) Students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Odisha's Berhampur have developed an e-trolley for women vegetable vendors.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) deputy commissioner Ashirvad Parida launched the e-trolley on the institute campus in the presence of students and teachers on Tuesday.

The e-trolley, which has been designed and developed by the institute with support of Ganjam Zilla Parishad, will be used by women vendors to carry vegetables and others items over long distances, institute principal Rajat Panigrahy said.

“The e-trolley is designed to help street vendors, especially women, to transport their goods more easily and efficiently. It is also environmentally friendly since it does not produce any emissions” said Panigrahy.

The battery-operated vehicle can carry up to 300kg load and cover a distance of 50 km when it is fully charged, he said, adding the e-trolley can also be pedaled.

“The e-trolley is a promising new technology which has the potential to revolutionise public transportation. They can greatly reduce carbon footprint, said Panigrahy.

Such e-trolleys are likely to become even more popular in future, said the deputy commissioner.

