Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed the MP Budget 2023 of Rs 3.14 lakh crores as a budget of Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

The state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the budget of Rs 3.14 lakh crores which is 12 percent more than that of the previous year.

CM Chouhan also congratulated Devda and said that it was a budget for the welfare of the poor, upliftment of women and increasing the income of farmers in the state.

"It is an all inclusive and service oriented budget and it is truly the budget of the public as suggestions from the public have also been included in it. Around over 4,000 suggestions were received from the public. It is a budget that inspires new hope and confidence," CM Chouhan said.

He added, "The welfare of women has been our priority. Therefore, a provision has been made in which Rs 1,02,976 crores will be spent on women's welfare in various schemes, including Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Prasuti Sahayata, Gaon Ki Beti Yojana and Kanya Vivah Yojana."

A new scheme Mukhya Mantri Balika Scooty Yojana has been brought under which e-scooty will be provided to the girls who will top in class 12th examination in government schools, he said, adding that skill centres will be established in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa on the lines of skill centre being built in Bhopal to make youth skilled.

A provision of about Rs 53,964 crore has been made in this budget for farmers and agriculture. The government will pay the interest of the loans of the farmers who became defaulters on the false promise of loan waive and a provision of Rs 2500 crores has been made in the budget, the chief Minister said.

A provision of Rs 38,375 crore has been made for education which is Rs 5532 crores more than that of last year. The budget of the Games has been increased three times to Rs 738 crore this time, he said, adding that a provision of Rs 16055 crores has been made for the health sector which is 17 per cent more than that of last year.

"A provision of Rs 36,950 crore has been made for the Scheduled Tribes. There is a provision of Rs 26,087 crore for Scheduled Castes. A provision of Rs 24,443 crore has been made for rural development and Rs 14,882 crore for urban development," he said.

Chouhan said, "Keeping in mind the welfare of every section, this budget will make an unprecedented contribution in building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh."

On the other hand, former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath hit back and said that he would give Rs 1500 a month to women when the congress forms government in the state.

Hitting out on the budget, Nath said "It is a false budget of a false government. It is a budget of debt, commission and destruction. Last time only 55 percent of the budget was distributed."

This is only a budget of three months. This budget is an election announcement and a misleading budget. There are no teachers in schools and no doctors in hospitals in the state. This budget is just a formality, Nath added. (ANI)

