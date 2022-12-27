New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a jibe at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on her announcement that she would take part in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had informed that Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference chief Farooq Abdulla would join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra during the last leg of the march in Kashmir.

He said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is a "national march" and we will together wave the tricolour in Kashmir.

Responding to the announcement, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "It's good that Congress is also going to wave tricolour there. If an Indian is waving the tricolour, we will be happy."

The Rajya Sabha MP said that today there is no risk to life and the tricolour is peacefully waved in the union territory.

"There was a time when Murli Manohar Joshi, as BJP chief and PM Modi, as manager of the 'Rath Yatra' had to risk their lives to wave the tricolour at the Lal Chowk. But today, the tricolour is waved peacefully in every household in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The BJP leader further said that those who used to speak against the country are raising the tricolour.

"It is BJP's accomplishment that Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdulla, are appreciating the yatra. We should remember that Mufti said that no one will raise the tricolour if Article 370 is removed, and today she is also participating in the yatra. So, if those who were once speaking against the country are raising tricolours, it is definitely BJP's accomplishment," he said. (ANI)

