Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): It is the responsibility of every citizen to make state plantation drive 'Haritha Haram' successful, said Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday.

Haritha Haram is a plantation drive aimed at increasing the green cover in the state.

Also Read | Indian Railways Cancels All Regular Trains Till August 12, to Give Full Refund to Passengers Who Booked Tickets.

"We cannot breathe good air until there is greenery. Nobody can live without oxygen and it is our responsibility to make Haritha Haram successful and everyone should do plantation at their home. Our Chief Minister is trying to make this mission successful," said State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

"Since a separate state has been achieved by Chief minister, we are increasing the target of planting saplings every year and this year he put a target to plant 30 crore saplings," he added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Allows Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Amid Lockdown: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

The minister also requested everyone to follow 'Haritha Haram' by growing plants in their homes and maintain cleanliness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)