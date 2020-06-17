Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | It's Time for Us to Show Extremely Firm Response, Make Our Red-lines Very Clear to Chinese Govt: Defence Expert

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 06:51 PM IST
Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 17 (ANI): Commeting on the violent face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan valley in which 20 Army jawans were killed, Lt. General (Retd) DS Hooda on Wednesday said that it is time for the country to show an "extremely firm" response.

"It's time for us to show an extremely firm response, make our red-lines very clear to Chinese government, take up talks at the highest level but keep our powder dry because if situation goes out of hand, it is military which needs to be handling the situation," said Hooda while speaking to ANI in Mohali.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

