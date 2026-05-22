India News | IUML MLA AM Shahjahan, VCK MLA Vanni Arasu to Be Sworn-in as Ministers in Vijay's Cabinet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): Following a recommendation made by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and approved by the Governor, two MLAs in Tamil Nadu are set to be inducted into the state Cabinet on Friday.

The ministers-designate are IUML's AM Shahjahan, who represents the Papanasam Assembly constituency, and VCK's Vanni Arasu, the MLA from Tindivanam constituency.

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According to the press release of Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan, the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers-designate will be held today at 9:30 AM at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

The induction comes as the Tamil Nadu government moves to expand and strengthen the state Cabinet.

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Earlier on Thursday, CM Vijay expanded his cabinet, with TVK MLA B Rajkumar taking charge of the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, TVK MLA Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A taking charge of the Transport Ministry, TVK MLA RV Ranjithkumar as Forests Minister, TVK MLA V Sampath Kumar as the Backward Classes Welfare Ministry and TVK MLA V Gandhiraj as Co-operation Ministry.

A total of twenty-three ministers were allocated portfolios following the formation of the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government, with the state also becoming the second in the country after Keralam to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) department at the cabinet level.

CM Vijay kept the Home, Police, Municipal Administration, and the Urban and Water Supply portfolios. He has additionally taken on Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness. The Women Welfare portfolio, which was previously with the Chief Minister's office, has now been reassigned to K Jegadeshwari, who has been designated Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

According to the portfolio allocation, KA Sengottaiyan, former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate from Gobichettipalayam constituency, has been assigned the Revenue department. He will now be responsible for Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Boodhan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly matters.

Whereas, the Finance portfolio has been given to N Marie Wilson, the TVK MLA from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar. Wilson will now be looking after Finance, Pensions and Pensionary Benefits, and the Planning & Development matters.

Two Congress MLAs, S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan, also took oath as ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. (ANI)

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