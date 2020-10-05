New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old Ivory Coast national was arrested after he was found in possession of over 400 g of cannabis from south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Franck, hails from Ivory Coast, they said.

According to police, On the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, when two policemen were patrolling in the area on a motorcycle, they noticed a man standing in a suspicious condition near Padmini Enclave bus stand.

On seeing the police staff, the man tried to escape but they intercepted him, police said.

The accused, however, tried to mislead police by stating wrong facts but on checking his passport details, he was identified.

On checking his bag, police recovered 422 g of cannabis from his possession, following which he was arrested and a case was registered against him at Hauz Khas police station, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

