Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A man from Ivory Coast in Africa was arrested allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh in Thane city's Wagle Estate area, a police official said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by Unit V of the Thane Crime Branch on Wednesday evening, he added.

"Acting on a tip off, we held Kofi Charles alias King from near a hotel in Wagle Estate. We found 60 grams of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh. He stays in Saki Naka in Mumbai. A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and a probe is underway to unravel his peddling network," said Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke.

