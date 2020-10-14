Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 701 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 85,409 on Wednesday, while 12 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the union territory's death toll to 1,352, officials said.

Out of the new virus cases, 264 were reported in Jammu division and 437 in Kashmir valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 163 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 128 in the Jammu district, the officials said.

They said there are 9,739 active cases of the coronavirus in the union territory, while 7,45,318 patients have recovered from the infection.

Of the twelve deaths reported in the past 24 hours in J-K, six each were in Jammu region and the Kashmir valley.

