Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in the encounter that broke out in the Binner area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, according to the police.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the J-K police and security forces who were together on the job.

"#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday.

Further details into the matter will follow.

The encounter had broken out in the late hours of Saturday evening.

"#Encounter has started at Binner area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

