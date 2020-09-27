Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,141 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day pushing the tally to 72,190 on Sunday, while seven fatalities during the same period took the death toll to 1,132, officials said.

It was for the 25th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1000 in 24 hours.

"The Union Territory recorded 1,141 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- with 689 in Jammu and 452 in the Kashmir Valley," an official said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 324 new cases, followed by 181 in Srinagar district, he said.

There are 18,199 active coronavirus cases, while 52,859 patients have recovered so far, they said, adding of the fresh deaths, three were reported in Jammu and four in the Valley.

