India News | J-K: 12 Years of Modi Govt Have Empowered Every Village and Every Citizen, Says Union MoS Jitendra Singh

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday, addressed a mammoth gathering at Village Khilochak, Mandal Chann Arorian, in Jasrota constituency as part of the nationwide "PM Modi Government - 12 Saal Bemisaal" campaign.

According to an official statement, addressing the gathering, Jitendra Singh said that the last twelve years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought about a historic transformation in governance, ensuring that development reaches the last person in the queue.

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He said that the Modi Government has redefined public service delivery through transparency, accountability and technology-driven governance. Programmes that once remained confined to files and announcements are today reaching beneficiaries directly, resulting in greater public trust and improved quality of life across the country.

Jitendra Singh emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as one of the biggest success stories of New India, witnessing unprecedented growth in infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare.

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He said that the region has seen rapid expansion of road networks, railway connectivity, healthcare institutions, educational facilities and rural development projects.

As per the statement, referring to Kathua district as a gateway to development in Jammu and Kashmir, he noted that villages which once struggled with basic amenities are now experiencing visible socio-economic progress due to focused government intervention and sustained public participation.

Highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive development, the Union Minister said that welfare schemes launched during the last twelve years have empowered women, youth, farmers, senior citizens and economically weaker sections.

He stated that initiatives such as housing, sanitation, healthcare coverage, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship support have transformed the lives of millions of citizens. He urged people to become active stakeholders in the nation's growth journey and contribute towards realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047."

Jitendra Singh further said that the success of the Modi Government lies not merely in implementing schemes but in creating opportunities for citizens to participate in governance and development. He lauded the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions, local representatives and grassroots workers in strengthening democracy and ensuring effective implementation of government programmes. He said that public participation remains the cornerstone of good governance and called upon party workers to continue reaching out to people. (ANI)

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