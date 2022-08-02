Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Tuesday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and reviewed the security situation, officials said.

Lt Gen Singh visited troops of Ace of Spades Gunners deployed on LoC in Mendhar sector, the officials said.

Also Read | Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak in India: Rajasthan Minister Lalchand Kataria to Hold Meeting with District Officials Amid Spread of LSD in Cattle.

He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops along LoC, they said.

Lt Gen Singh also appreciated the high standards of professionalism and operational preparedness while felicitating the valiant soldiers.

Also Read | GST E-Invoice To Be Mandatory for B2B Deals for Businesses with Turnover of Rs 10 Crore From October 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)