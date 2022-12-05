Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 5 (ANI): At least 17 people got injured after a bus-turned turtle in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The accident took place near the Tarkhundi village in the Manjakote block of the Rajouri district.

The injured have been rushed to hospital. (ANI)

