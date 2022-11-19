Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 30 kg of poppy straw-like substance in Baramulla.

During Naka checking near Zangam Pattan, the police team signalled a vehicle to stop which was coming from Baramulla towards Srinagar.

During the search of the vehicle, around 300 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from the said vehicle. Police arrested the two drug peddlers who were identified as Jehangir Ahmad Lone and Ashaq Hussain Magloo, both residents of Baramulla. The vehicle was also seized.

A case was registered under NDPS Act at Pattan police station. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

