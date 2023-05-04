Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Two persons were charred to death while five others were injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place. The fire went out of control and later spread fast engulfing the entire area.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban has ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

