Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): A 21-day training camp for men and women is being held in Srinagar by Pencak Silat Association in collaboration with the Sports Council of Jammu and Kashmir to train players from all over Jammu and Kashmir for the Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2021-22.

The championship is scheduled to be held at GHG Khalsa College in Punjab's Ludhiana on March 11 and will continue till 14.

The training for players was held under the supervision of expert coaches. During the training, the latest and advanced skills were imparted among the participants which show their hard work and dedication.

Speaking to ANI, Muhammad Iqbal, Coach said the players are getting advanced training for nationals. Their safety is well taken care of and is provided with all the necessary facilities.

"There are 30 boys and 20 girls who are preparing for the championship. We have been giving them proper training with all facilities," he said.

Komal Deep, Player said the Pencak Silat training camp for 21 days is being held here which is sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir sports council.

Talking about the facilities and training they are getting in the camp, Komala said "after 21 days we have a national championship in Ludhiyana. We are practising that under the supervision of our coach. We have been provided with all the equipment and other facilities."

Another player Amina Bashir said, "we have been training for the upcoming senior national championship, adding to that she said it is also good for women's safety perspective." (ANI)

