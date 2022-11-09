Trikuta Nagar, (Jammu) (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted a terror module in the Trikuta Nagara area of Jammu.

According to the police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered and three persons were arrested in connection with the haul.

Also Read | Amit Shah Reviews India's Internal Security Situation in IB Meet, Suggests Strengthening of Information Sharing Process.

Among the weapons recovered were one AK 56 assault rifle, one pistol, 9 magazines, and 6 grenades, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry's Facebook and Instagram Accounts Hacked, Asked to Pay USD 1,000; Restored Later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)