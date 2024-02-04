Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): Four members of a family died and one was injured after their car collided with a truck in the Udhampur district, said police on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Joginder Singh, confirmed the accident and said that the tragic accident occurred near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway while the family was on its way from Jammu to Udhampur.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four of Family Killed After Truck Hits Their Car in Udhampur District (Watch Video).

"The car was on its way from Jammu to Udhampur when the tragic accident occurred. The car collided with a truck, resulting in critical injuries to all five occupants," said the SSP.

The family members were then rushed to the hospital, where four of them were declared dead by the doctors, said the official.

Also Read | PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dedicates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore in Guwahati (Watch Video).

However, the injured girl, who was also shifted to the hospital along with her family members, is in a stable condition.

Singh also added that after an autopsy, the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their legal guardians for last rites.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)