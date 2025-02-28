Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): A 52-year-old woman and her son lost their lives after a boulder fell on them while they were travelling by bike in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

According to the police, the woman, Shano Devi, was declared dead at the hospital, while her son, Raghu, succumbed to his injuries later in the accident that happened in the late hours on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, said that the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the fatal accident. A post-mortem of the bodies is scheduled to be conducted.

Earlier this week, a bus en route from Katra to Delhi fell into a gorge near Manda village in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to 17 pilgrims getting injured and the driver losing his life.

The injured include seven women and 10 men.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident at Manda in Jammu.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah expressed his sorrow over the incident and stated, "Deeply saddened by the bus accident at Manda, carrying pilgrims from Katra to Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the driver who lost his life in this tragic incident."

"Thankfully, all injured passengers are stable and receiving medical care. I wish them a swift recovery. Grateful to the rescue teams and officials for their prompt and commendable efforts. My office is in touch with the concerned authorities," he added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident at Manda.

In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed his grief over the incident and stated, "The road accident at Manda in Jammu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of the driver who lost his life."

"I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. I have directed the senior officials to extend all possible help to the injured pilgrims," he added. (ANI)

