Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institutes Society (JKBRSETI) Rajouri is currently hosting a 6-Day General Entrepreneurship Development Program (GEN EDP) to empower women in the region. This program brings together aspiring entrepreneurs and industry experts to foster entrepreneurship, economic growth, and social development.

The recent session, attended by JKEDI Nodal Officer Arshad Malik and Nazma Sheikh from the Hub for Women Empowerment, focused on various schemes available for entrepreneurs, with a special emphasis on women empowerment programs.

Nazma Sheikh from Hub for Women Empowerment said, "Today, we have come under the RSETI department. We have come to raise awareness of all the women centric schemes of the government. We work as a bridge between the government and the common people. We raise awareness on all the schemes for the benefit of women, in schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres, and we explain to all the women about schemes launched for their empowerment."

She further said that three departments RSETI, Child helpline and Special self-help for Women "have come together to raise awareness. There are schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, State marriage assistance scheme, Old age pension, physically handicapped pension, widow pension, and sponsorship scheme for orphans. The department was formed in 2019. A lot of women have received benefits from this scheme whether it is skill training or giving Rs 50,000 under State marriage assistance scheme, or domestic violence. All the work is going on under DC."

She said that all these programmes are organised under the guidance of DSW.

"The response of the people is very good. We are trying to reach far-flung areas. We appeal to every woman to come to our office to avail the benefits," she added.

RSETI Director Sunil Sharma said that this is a rural employment generation programme.

"This is REGP sponsored batch. There are 35 candidates and they have been sanctioned loans from different banks. Now we are conducting 6 days Entrepreneurship Development Training," he said.

The GEN EDP program equips entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge to establish and manage successful businesses. Similar programs have been successfully implemented in other districts, including Kulgam, where the Mahila Shakti Kendra has achieved significant milestones in promoting women's entrepreneurship.

The ongoing GEN EDP program at JKBRSETI Rajouri demonstrates the government's commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and empowering marginalized communities. (ANI)

