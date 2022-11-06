Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): Six people were injured in a car accident near Nagin on the snow-covered Gulmarg-Butapathri road on Sunday due to overspeeding despite the promulgation of strict driving instructions, said an Army press release.

All passengers were rescued, taken to the hospital, and presently stable, added the Army release. The rescue operation lasted for four hours, added the statement.

Also Read | AirAsia India Flight i5-1427 From Pune to Bengaluru Aborts Take-Off Due to Technical Glitch.

The driver could not notice the sharp bend ahead due to the fog in the area. Consequently, the driver lost control and toppled into the adjacent valley.

"A team of 2-1-15 of Gulmarg Bn under Maj Ramandeep Singh Dhanjal rushed to the loc for rescue and rec ops," stated the press release.

Also Read | Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple Owns Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore Assets, Including 10 Tonnes Gold; World’s Richest Hindu Temple.

Earlier on Saturday night, snowfall lashed the Gulmarg-Butapathri road. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)