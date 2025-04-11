Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bandipora Police on Thursday arrested eight members of various proscribed organisations in connection with an investigation of case FIRs registered against these banned separatist outfits, police said in a press release.

The crackdown, part of a concerted effort to curb terrorist activities and dismantle their networks, unfolded at the premises of various suspects at different locations across the district of Bandipora, the release said.

In connection with investigation of Case FIR No.04/2024 under UAPA Act of PS Bandipora the police arrested 03 persons. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Ahan, resident of Shahgund Hajin,Sheikh Danish Mushtaq, resident of Aloosa Bandipora and Tahir Ahmad Mir, resident of Bandipora, members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat JK.

In connection with Case FIR No.07 & 62/2024 under UAPA Act of Ps Sumbal 03 persons were arrested.They have been identified as Ghulam Din War, resident of Naidkhai, member of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Khursheed Ahmad Lone, resident of Naidkhai and Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Karnai Mohalla Shahgund, members of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL).

Moreover in connection with Case FIR No.06/2024 under UAPA Act of PS Hajin, Two person were arrested have been identified as Ab Majeed Gojri, resident of Vigpara, Ab Majeed lone, resident of Vigpara Hajin, both members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat JK. Some objectionable material, pamplets and electronic devises including mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons.

The investigations have revealed that the members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfits of which they had affiliation were banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrested members were engaged in motivating impressionable youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to further their nefarious and secessionist activities, police said.

The arrests serve as a stark reminder of police in its ongoing crackdown against extremism and the imperative of collective vigilance in J&K, police said.

Bandipora police remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the district. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law. Also persons promoting secessionist pr separatist ideology will face strict legal action as warranted under law, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)