Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): As many as nine people were injured after a tempo traveller they were travelling in hit a parapet and overturned at Garnai checkpost on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said.

Soon after receiving the information, the district administration reached the spot and engaged in relief operations.

The injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College in Udhampur, they said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

